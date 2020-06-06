Todd A. Adams Sells 72,440 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 72,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $2,339,087.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,181.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $31.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 373,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

