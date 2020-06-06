Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $135.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TIF has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.76.

TIF opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,969,000 after purchasing an additional 498,808 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $73,836,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 11,130.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

