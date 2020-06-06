The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Western Union by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,356,000 after purchasing an additional 435,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in The Western Union by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000.

Shares of WU stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

