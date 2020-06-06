Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TLK opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

