Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic Sells 25,000 Shares

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $4,210,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,942,427. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $161.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $2,750,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

