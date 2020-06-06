TCG Advisors LP Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TCG Advisors LP trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average of $143.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.