Tap Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Tap has a total market cap of $44.38 million and approximately $456,500.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tap has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tap token can currently be bought for about $0.0855 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.40 or 0.04836867 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00055225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

