Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Equities researchers at Compass Point began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.40.

SKT opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $769.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.92. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $108.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 640.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

