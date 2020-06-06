TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 43,980 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $128.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.30. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $149.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.58.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,604. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

