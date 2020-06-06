Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.65. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,926.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

