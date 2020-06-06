SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $223.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.76. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $298,133.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $1,327,184 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.