Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $959,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $604,447,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $334,980,000 after buying an additional 678,536 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $207.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

