Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.07.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.11. Stantec has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $31.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,054.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 1,124,196 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 634.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

