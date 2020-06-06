Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine Sells 21,450 Shares of Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $3,994,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,204.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STMP opened at $179.43 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $221.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at about $848,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 88.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. National Securities assumed coverage on Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

