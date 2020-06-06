SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Raised by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $31.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

