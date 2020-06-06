SparksPay (SPK) Trading Down 28.3% This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. SparksPay has a market cap of $26,673.49 and $209.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000101 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,040,709 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,002 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

