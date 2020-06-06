Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,137 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 29.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,487 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 43.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,726 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.26. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.