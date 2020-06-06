Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,822 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 291,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 197,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 104,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $136.16 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $137.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

