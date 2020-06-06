Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after buying an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,573.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 558,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after buying an additional 528,336 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $136.16 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $137.88. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.87.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

