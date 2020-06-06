Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

