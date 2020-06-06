Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,200 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.72 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

