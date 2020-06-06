Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 806 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,786,000 after buying an additional 609,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAC. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $259.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $281.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $287.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

