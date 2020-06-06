Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 510 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 62,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,563,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.75.

Shares of COO stock opened at $318.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.30. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

