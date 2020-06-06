Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,304 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $51,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,859,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,955. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $140.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $149.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

