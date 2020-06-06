Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,903,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $30,779.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,876 shares of company stock worth $1,053,224 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

MAA stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average is $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.