Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,274,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after buying an additional 498,416 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,049,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after acquiring an additional 224,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.93.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at $139,014,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $231.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.24 and its 200 day moving average is $214.08.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

