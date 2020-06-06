Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,231 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.68.

Shares of NTAP opened at $48.06 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

