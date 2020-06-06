Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,663 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,366,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,162,000 after purchasing an additional 597,306 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $201,355,000 after purchasing an additional 548,012 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,166,000 after purchasing an additional 473,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 963.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 440,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,630,000 after purchasing an additional 399,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $183.12 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.62.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.22.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $876,598.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,779,911.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,818 shares of company stock worth $14,690,467. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

