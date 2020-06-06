Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $103.21 on Friday. FMC Corp has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $108.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

