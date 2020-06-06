Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,630 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $197,547,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after buying an additional 6,201,411 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,458,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on F. DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

