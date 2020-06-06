Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.70 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average of $177.28. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

