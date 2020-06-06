Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.39.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

