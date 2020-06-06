Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 870,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,143,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $566,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

