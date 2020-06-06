Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 6,417 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,640 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,681,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,145,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,700 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,681,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 912,661 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,664,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,233,000 after purchasing an additional 53,742 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,188,000 after purchasing an additional 508,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM opened at $72.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $1.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

