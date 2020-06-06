Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 4,178 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,543,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 376.4% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,589,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,342,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,099,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,475,000 after buying an additional 310,005 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,615 shares of company stock worth $1,174,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

