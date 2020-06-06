Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 17,410 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after buying an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,340,000 after acquiring an additional 554,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,703,000 after acquiring an additional 281,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,328,000 after acquiring an additional 134,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after acquiring an additional 724,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

