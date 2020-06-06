Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,764,000 after purchasing an additional 120,417 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 36,424 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,041. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.