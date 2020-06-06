Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,754 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $146.64 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.