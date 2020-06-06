Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Trimmed by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after acquiring an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,624,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,946,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,923,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $585.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $603.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $8,786,147. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

