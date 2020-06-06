SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 410,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,803,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,823,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

