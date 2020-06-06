SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $51.03.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $987,328.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,443. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

