SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 949 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 74.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,641 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 253,515 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in Xilinx by 0.7% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,166 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.22.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

