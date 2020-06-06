SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,744 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Corteva by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,188,000 after buying an additional 514,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Corteva by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,851,000 after buying an additional 919,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,232,000 after acquiring an additional 289,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Corteva by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,205 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE CTVA opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.