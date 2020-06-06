SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,576 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAXN opened at $92.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3,093.00 and a beta of 0.73. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $99.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AAXN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,466,601.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,666 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

