SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,608,000 after purchasing an additional 293,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,573,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,001,000 after buying an additional 390,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,341,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 61,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.