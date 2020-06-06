SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,741,000 after buying an additional 956,488 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $142,463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,588,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,836,000 after purchasing an additional 442,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after purchasing an additional 302,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $9,157,540.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,994,492.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,499 shares of company stock worth $82,161,311. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $220.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $134.13 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

