SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

