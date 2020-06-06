SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $11,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after buying an additional 112,512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 647,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,886,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

In other GameStop news, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,484.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $135,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GME opened at $4.14 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

