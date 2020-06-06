SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 913,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after buying an additional 39,871 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

