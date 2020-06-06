SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,014.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

